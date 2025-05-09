Pakistan now struggles for its very existence: Yogi Adityanath

Taking a strong stance against terrorism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Pakistan, stating that the country has crossed all limits of audacity and now faces an existential crisis.

He asserted that Pakistan’s terrorist face has been fully exposed to the world.

Advertisement

Referring to the brutal terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam on 22 April, Yogi Adityanath said the incident had stirred the conscience of every Indian and strengthened the resolve for decisive retaliation. He stated that under the firm leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces had delivered a robust and appropriate response to such provocations. As a result, he noted, Pakistan now finds itself globally isolated and severely weakened.

Advertisement

CM was participating in a commemorative event marking Maharana Pratap Jayanti, where he paid heartfelt tribute to valiant warriors such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Guru Gobind Singh.

Condemning Pakistan’s continued patronage of terrorism, CM Yogi pointed out the shocking participation of senior Pakistani military officials and politicians at the funerals of terrorists who were neutralised in Indian counterterrorism operations. “This not only proves Pakistan’s patronage of terrorists but also shows its deep-rooted complicity,” he said, adding that Pakistan is now visibly struggling for survival.

In his address, the Chief Minister called on citizens to remain united and firmly stand by the Indian armed forces. He cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours on social media, urging people to stay alert and expose anti-national elements. “Every Indian must support our forces and expose anti-national elements. We must move forward with unity under the guidance of our central leadership,” he emphasized.

CM Yogi reiterated that India will emerge victorious in every circumstance, and Uttar Pradesh stands unwaveringly with the nation’s defenders. Drawing inspiration from history, he said the birth anniversaries of warriors like Maharana Pratap serve as reminders of India’s legacy of resistance and bravery. Recalling the historic Battle of Haldighati, the Chief Minister highlighted how Maharana Pratap, with the support of Vanvasi and Girivasi warriors, forced Emperor Akbar’s massive army to retreat—showcasing the triumph of courage over might.

On the occasion, Legislative Council members Rakesh Singh and Manvendra Singh were congratulated for beautifying a major intersection in the city, which will now be named Maharana Pratap Singh Chowk. CM Yogi recalled that it was in 1998 that he had first proposed the installation of Maharana Pratap’s statue at this location. Subsequently, similar statues were installed in cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj, with support from leaders like Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh.