The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November.

Mr Saad Ahmad Warraich, Charge d”Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling ‘yatra’.

