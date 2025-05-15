Pakistan is a rogue nation, its nukes must be taken under IAEA supervision: Rajnath Singh in Srinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday raised concerns over the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons and urged the world community to bring them under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Addressing jawans at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said: “…I would like to ask the entire world if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation (Pakistan). I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

His remarks came days after India and Pakistan came on the brink of an all-out war and Islamabad repeatedly warned of the nuclear threat.

After India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan attacked India with a barrage of drones and missiles. However, India’s strong air defences neutralised most of the Pakistani attacks.

After a ceasefire, first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday and separately confirmed by both New Delhi and Islamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India will not tolerate the nuclear blackmail.

During his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantonment, Singh also bowed to the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who lost their lives while fighting terrorism.

“I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest,” the Defence Minister said.

Singh, like most other BJP leaders, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi while praising the armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor. “The entire nation is proud of whatever you all did during Operation Sindoor, under the able leadership…. Besides being the Defence Minister, I am here to express gratitude to you as an Indian citizen,” said Singh.

The minister also highlighted how Kashmiris expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists after the Pahalgam attack. “I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani chowkis and bunkers across the border, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it.”