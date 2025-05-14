Pakistan govt returns BSF Constable who had accidentally crossed the border 3 weeks ago

The Pakistan government Wednesday repatriated India’s Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had accidentally crossed the border during his duty on April 23.

He has been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers, a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force said.

Pakistan Rangers detained the BSF trooper on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab’s Firozpur. According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory. The BSF had issued a strict advisory to its soldiers to be alert during border patrol.

According to the BSF statement release, “Today at 1030 hrs, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs, and was detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible.”

The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.