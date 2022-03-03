Pakistan assures India free flow of Fazilka drain into Sutlej

Pakistan today assured India that it would take all necessary actions to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej.

The assurance came at the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising the Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan held in Islamabad. The Indian delegation at the three-day meeting was led by P K Saxena, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters.

During the meeting, technical discussions were held regarding ongoing projects, including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai. The Indian side underscored that all its projects were fully compliant with the provisions of the treaty and provided technical details in support of its position.

The commission discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data.

An official statement said the meeting was held in a cordial manner. Both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the treaty. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (Treaty), signed between the two countries in 1960, the two commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The last meeting of the PIC was held on 23-24 March 2021 in New Delhi.