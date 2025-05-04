Pak violates ceasefire in several areas along LoC for 10th consecutive day; gets befitting response from Indian Army

The Indian Army on Sunday said that it has responded to the unprovoked ceasefire violation of the Pakistani Army in several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 3 and 4.

According to the Army, the Pakistani side resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from across the LoC, prompting a befitting response from the Indian security personnel.

The ceasefire violations took place in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the 10th consecutive day, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire. There have been regular unprovoked small arms firings from the Pakistani side since the night of April 25 and 26, just days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Tensions have mounted at the LoC after the Pahalgam attack, for which India has squarely blamed Pakistan.

At least 26 people were killed and several others injured after a group of terrorists led by former Pakistani Army commando Hasim Moosa opened fire at innocent tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

After the attack, India announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, closure of the Attari border, suspension of Indian visas for Pakistani nationals, and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

India has also banned all imports and transit of goods from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also vowed to punish the terrorists, their backers, and the planners of the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan is also apprehensive of an Indian military attack after PM Modi gave complete operational freedom to armed forces to decide a befitting response to the Pahalgam attack.