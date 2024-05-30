Pak taking objective view of 1999 events: MEA on Nawaz Sharif’s remarks

Reacting to Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that Islamabad had “violated” an agreement signed with India in 1999, India on Thursday observed that an ”objective view” of the events that took place at that time is being taken in Pakistan also.

”You are aware of our position…there is no need for me to reiterate it. We note that there is an objective view emerging in Pakistan as well,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

In his remarks, Mr Sharif admitted that Islamabad had “violated” the agreement he had signed with the then Indian Prime Minister, Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil misadventure by his Army chief, Gen Pervez Musharraf.

“On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement…it was our fault,” he told a meeting of his party’s general council.

On the reports that Pakistan and China are building infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Indian spokesperson said India is opposed to any such projects there. We are consistent in our position that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. We are against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because it is against our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”