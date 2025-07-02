Pak spy Vikas Yadav sent to jail under judicial custody

A Directorate of Dockyard employee, Vikas Yadav, who is accused of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, was on Wednesday sent to jail under judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused, who was arrested by the Rajasthan Intelligence sleuths a week ago, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate(Metropolitan One) on Wednesday on the expiry of his police remand.

The probe agency told the court that the interrogation and initial probe against the accused has been completed. The defence counsel also suggested judicial custody for the accused. Accordingly, the court sent him to jail under judicial custody till July 16.

Yadav, a UDC in the Navy Bhawan situated in the Directorate of Dockyard, is accused of transferring sensitive strategic information to Pakistani intelligence connectives and his handlers through social media platforms.

He is also accused of sending sensitive tipoff and information about the Navy and the other defence-related matters to Pakistani agencies and a woman handler during the Operation Sindoor.