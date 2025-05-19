Pak spy nabbed in UP

The Anti-Terrorist Squad ( ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested one Shahzad, a Pakistani spy working for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan.

The Pak spy was nabbed from Moradabad on Sunday night by the ATS, police sources here confirmed on Monday.

Advertisement

Shahzad was among the group of anti-national people nabbed during the national-level crackdown on Pakistani spies after Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Sources said Shahzad was in touch with several ISI handlers and sending confidential information. Besides, at the behest of the handlers, he used to provide money to many ISI agents. He has also sent some people to Pakistan for espionage.

The ATS had received intelligence that a young man from Rampur was involved in smuggling along the India-Pakistan border and was receiving protection from the ISI.

After conducting a thorough investigation, it was found that Shahzad, a resident of Azad Nagar in Tanda, Rampur, has gone to Pakistan several times. He was involved in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items from India to Pakistan across the border and worked for ISI under this guise.

He was in constant touch with ISI agents and had shared confidential information related to the country’s security, sources said. The ATS then filed a case against him and caught him in Moradabad.

During interrogation, Shahzad disclosed that he used to send people from many other places in the state, including from Rampur, to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling.

He arranged visas for ISI agents and provided them with Indian SIMs for espionage against India.

The ATS will produce him before the court today and seek police remand.