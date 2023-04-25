Pak must deliver on commitment to stop cross-border terror: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday made it clear that it was difficult for India to resume dialogue with Pakistan as it continued to practice cross-border terrorism.

”It is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour which practices cross-border terrorism against us. We’ve always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage,” he said when asked if there was any possibility of the resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Jaishankar made these remarks while addressing a joint press briefing with Panama Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, in Panama City. The Indian minister is on a two-day visit to Panama.

The remarks came amid speculation over the resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan when Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits India for the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in early May. However, the recent terror attack on an Army truck in Poonch has again put paid to any attempt at bringing the two neighbours to the negotiating table.

Bilawal’s visit would be the first highest-level visit to India by any Pakistani leader in recent years.