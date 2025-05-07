Pak army targets UN office in JK’s Poonch

The United Nations (UN) Field Station in the border town of Poonch was targeted with artillery shelling by Pakistan troops on Wednesday morning.

They are trying striking even UN assets along the Line of Control (LoC).

The UN Observers have been deployed in the area and other parts of J&K and PoK to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Official reports said that artillery shells fired from Pakistan fell just outside the gate of UN Field Station in Poonch.

Pakistan troops have been indiscriminately targeting the civilian areas in Poonch and along the LoC.

A forest department complex in Poonch has been damaged due to shelling by Pakistan.