Pak allegations spark political firestorm in Assam

At a time when tension between India and Pakistan is at an all time high, a separate political storm is brewing in Assam—this time involving fiery accusations that stretch across international borders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have locked horns in a heated social media exchange that has gripped the political discourse in the state.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sarma took to social media platform X to level serious allegations against the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Advertisement

Without naming him initially, Sarma asked whether the Congress MP had travelled to Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days and demanded clarification on the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further alleged that Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, was receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO despite residing and working in India.

He also raised questions about the citizenship status of Gogoi’s wife and two children, hinting at possible links to foreign nationals and suggesting concerns over national security.

“If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying salary for activities conducted in India?” the CM posted.

“Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold the citizenship of any other country? Many more questions will follow,” he added.

In response, Gogoi fired back on X with three counter-questions of his own:

“1) Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations against me and my wife being agents of an enemy country?

2) Will you take questions on your own children and wife?

3) Will the Assam Police arrest those linked to coal mafia who are ravaging the hills of Assam and making crores of undeclared money?”

The last question refers to recent findings by the Enforcement Directorate on illegal rat-hole mining in Meghalaya.

The ED claimed that a syndicate involving individuals from both Assam and Meghalaya was facilitating the illegal transport of coal across the state border. Gogoi had posted about the issue a day earlier, suggesting that it was a matter of concern for the Assam government.

In February, the Assam government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged interference by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in Indian internal matters. Sheikh is believed to have connections with Gogoi’s wife, further fuelling the current wave of allegations.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma doubled down on his claims. “We have clear evidence of his visit to Pakistan and Nepal. At the appropriate time, before September, we are going to produce it,” he said. When asked about the presence of Pakistani nationals in Assam, he added, “We have got evidence of only one lady.”

In a final post on Sunday, Sarma promised that “sufficient materials” will be put in the public domain to “expose” what he called the Congress MP’s connections with Pakistan. “Wait for 10th September 2025,” he declared, suggesting that more revelations were on the way.

This political slugfest marks a sharp escalation in the rivalry between the ruling BJP in Assam and the Congress, and adds an international dimension to the battle ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.