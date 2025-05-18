‘Pak agent were developing her as asset’: Haryana Police on espionage accused Youtuber

A day after Jyoti Rani Malhotra was arrested by the Haryana Police on the suspicion of espionage, cops on Sunday revealed that she was in touch with Pakistani agents and was being developed as an asset by them.

The police said that Jyoti was in touch with the agents during the ongoing India-Pak conflict but had no direct access to any defence-related information.

Speaking at a press conference, Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said she visited Pakistan multiple times on sponsored trips and visited the country before the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Modern warfare is not only fought at the border. We have information that PIOs are trying to recruit social media influencers to use them for pushing their [Pakistan’s] narrative,” Kumar added.

“We received inputs from the Central agencies, and arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We are analyzing her financial details and transactions, and who all she met,” the official mentioned.

According to the cops, she came on the radar of security agencies after her trip to China just after returning from Pakistan in 2024.

She toured Pakistan for 12 days in April 2024. After this, she went to China in June. There, she moved around in luxury cars and visited jewellery shops in many places. This made security agencies in India suspicious about her motive and expenditure, after which they began surveillance on her.

Also, she attended an Iftar party at the Pakistani High Commission on March 23 and uploaded photos on social media.

At the party, she met and spoke with Pakistani officer Danish, who introduced his wife to the social media influencer. Malhotra also met some Chinese officials at the Iftar party and her social media posts heaped praises on the arrangements made at the Pakistani High Commission, they said.