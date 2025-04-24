Pahalgam victim’s son claims some terrorists were minor boys

The son of one of the victims of Tuesday’s Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir has claimed that some of the terrorists appeared to be minors and the attackers were wearing headcams.

Austin Nathaniel (25), son of deceased Sushil Nathaniel (58) of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, told some media persons in Indore on Thursday that he felt some of the terrorists were minor boys. “The terrorists included underage boys who appeared to be around 15-year-old. The attackers were taking selfies during the attack and had cameras mounted on their heads,” some media reports said, quoting Austin.

“I saw the terrorists shoot six people right in front of me,” Austin added.

He also said that if someone recited the ‘kalima’ (Islamic declaration of faith) on the terrorists’ instruction, they were later forced to take down their pants to absolutely confirm their identity.

When asked what he expects from the government now, Austin said he only wants the government to ensure a heavy deployment of police and army personnel at that place, as it receives the highest number of tourists.

Meanwhile, Austin’s father, Sushil Nathaniel, who was shot dead in the attack, was buried at Juna Indore Catholic Cemetery on Thursday.

Late Sushil’s wife Jennifer (54), overwhelmed by grief, fainted repeatedly and was supported by their son Austin and other close relatives.

Sushil’s daughter, Akanksha (30), who had also sustained a gunshot wound in her leg, was also present at the burial. She came in a wheelchair to bid her last goodbye to her father.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and State Congress President Jitu Patwari were among the leaders who paid tributes to Nathaniel at the cemetery.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav had paid floral tributes at Sushil Nathaniel’s body, when it arrived from Kashmir to Indore late night on Wednesday. The CM had also met and consoled Sushil’s wife and other family members.