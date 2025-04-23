Pahalgam terror attack: Narrow escape for three Kerala High Court judges

Three judges of the Kerala High Court, who were on a tour to Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly escaped the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday that claimed 28 lives.

The judges, Anil K Narendran, G Girish and P G Ajithkumar, and their families were on a vacation in Jammu and Kashmir. Kerala Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said the judges and their families had left Pahalgam for Srinagar a few hours before the attack. They are expected to return to Kerala on Thursday.

The CMO also said that four members of the Kerala Assembly, M Mukesh, KPA Majeed, T Siddique, and K Ansalan, who were in Srinagar, were reported safe. The MLAs were part of a legislative delegation from Kerala.

N Ramachandran, a native of Edappally in Kerala’s Kochi, was killed in the attack. He was on a vacation with his wife, his daughter, and her two children.