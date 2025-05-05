Pahalgam attack will not be allowed to derail development process in J-K: CM

Acknowledging the adverse impact of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that has badly hit the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for collective efforts to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra without any inconvenience to pilgrims. The annual Amarnath pilgrimage will begin on 3 July.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Srinagar’s civil secretariat, marking the formal resumption of official work in the summer capital after moving from Jammu, the CM emphasized that the civil administration has its own responsibilities which we will have to fulfil at any cost. Deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary and chief secretary Atal Dulloo were among the ministers and top bureaucrats present in the meeting.

Omar shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the highest level in the government of India wants to see that in no way should the Pahalgam attack derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir. “That is our responsibility which we will have to take care of,” he stated.

“After six months, we are back to the Srinagar Civil Secretariat office. The environment in which we were hoping the offices would open, expecting normal business did not happen. It has been seen that if the situation remains conducive and peaceful, it improves the functioning of the government,” CM said.

He called upon all departments to concentrate on delivery and accountability and emphasised that the efforts of the government should become visible in the coming six months in terms of governance, delivery of public services and overall improvement in functioning of the government across Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that governance must not remain confined to the civil secretariat or government offices alone.

“We need now to focus on things that are under our control and work to ease the difficulties faced by common people,” the Chief Minister said.

“Let’s focus on the deliverables. So that six months from now, when we have to move to Jammu, we can actually sit down with a list of all the positive developments and changes that in spite of the circumstances, we were able to make here,” the Chief Minister observed.

Referring to the budget passed in the Legislative Assembly this year in March, CM Omar Abdullah said that while opinions may differ, the government’s obligation lies in its execution.

On the much-anticipated Rail-to-Kashmir project, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the inauguration—originally scheduled for April 19 but postponed due to inclement weather—would happen soon.

“The sooner we inaugurate the bridge and the train, the sooner the rumours will end and the rail will benefit us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, visited the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to review the functioning of various offices.