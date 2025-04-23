Pahalgam attack: Odisha village seeks revenge on terror outfit

While outpouring of grief has descended across Ishani village in the Remuna block of Odisha’s Balasore district in the wake of gunning down of a local 41-one-year-old Prashant Satpathy in Baisaran meadow of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, residents of the deeply traumatized sleepy village, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, said, ‘the government should wipe out the terror outfits once and for all’.

Prashant Satpathy, an accounts assistant with the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in the Balasore district, was shot dead by armed terrorists yesterday afternoon at the picturesque Baisaran meadow right in front of his wife and nine-year-old son.

Enough is enough. Killing innocent civilians in the name of religion is a barbaric act. We are deeply shocked at Satpathy’s death. The Centre should strike the final blow on the Pak-sponsored terror outfits once for all, bemoaned a local from Remuna, Biswajit Rath.

It’s an act of extreme cruelty in killing men before their loved ones. The death of innocent tourists should not go in vain. India should take revenge and give a befitting reply to terrorists, observed another resident from Remuna, Rajat Swain.

“We are waiting for Prasant’s body to arrive at his native village tonight. We will pay last respect to Prasant and express solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of stress and strain,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Resident Commissioner of Odisha Government in Delhi is coordinating the arrangements for the return of the body on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In another development, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who was in Jammu and Kashmir to attend a meeting, reached out to Prashant’s family and consoled his wife and son.

“Reached the Police Control Room at Srinagar today in the morning & offered my respects to the departed soul – late Prashant Satapathy from Balasore District. Met his wife and child and heard them in this hour of immense grief. No words to express the anguish”, Bhubaneswar MP Sarangi posted in the X handle.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik spoke to Susant Satapathy, the elder brother of late Prasant Satapathy, over telephone. Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family and assured all support.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), besides BJD, held separate condolence meetings and prayed for the departed souls.