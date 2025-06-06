Pahalgam attack: CPM to send parliamentary delegation to Kashmir

PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest rail arch bridge, fulfills 150 years old dream of rail link to Kashmir
The Left on Friday announced to send a parliamentary delegation to border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10-11 in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
According to sources, the delegation will include CPM MPs such as
Bikash Bhattacharya. Following the Central Committee meeting, the CPM
had also been vocal about demanding a special session of Parliament.
The Committee stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the
all-party meeting, but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed in the
all-party meeting that we have achieved our objectives. However, the
CPM does not support calls for war against Pakistan in the event of
any terrorist attack.
CPM leaders believe that terrorists operating independently could
instigate conflict. The CPM claimed that they are targeting Bengali
Muslims as if they were Bangladeshis. They also asserted that a multi-party meeting must be convened prior to the population census, ethnic census, and seat reallocation.
Sources also claimed that the CPM will send delegations from the Politburo to every state in order to revitalise the organisation. However, the party’s newly elected general secretary, M A Baby, is placing his trust in three members of the
Politburo in West Bengal. Additionally, it has been decided that
senior leaders like Biman Bose will provide assistance.
The former rulers of Bengal assert that a multi-party meeting must be
convened prior to the population census, ethnic census, and seat
reallocation. CPM leaders believe that terrorists operating
independently could also instigate conflict. They state that,
according to the CPM, Bengali-speaking Muslims are being targeted as
Bangladeshis.
The Central Committee also endorsed the general strike called by the central trade unions on July 9. On the same day, farmers and agricultural workers are also
participating in protests for their demands. The committee urges all
its members and units to actively promote the strike and to
participate fully in it.
The Central Committee has decided to organise an event to commemorate
the 50th anniversary of the declaration of a state of emergency, aimed
at safeguarding democracy and exposing the current government’s
authoritarian tendencies. This occasion will be used to reveal the
dubious role of the RSS during the time of the emergency.
The first meeting of the central committee elected at the 24th
Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took place from
June 3 to 5, at the Harkishan Singh Surjit Bhavan in New Delhi.
The central committee has expressed deep condolences for those who
lost their lives in terrorist attacks, those who perished in the
untimely floods in the northeastern region, and those who were killed
in the stampede in Bengaluru.
