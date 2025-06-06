Pahalgam attack: CPM to send parliamentary delegation to Kashmir

The Left on Friday announced to send a parliamentary delegation to border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10-11 in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

According to sources, the delegation will include CPM MPs such as

Bikash Bhattacharya. Following the Central Committee meeting, the CPM

had also been vocal about demanding a special session of Parliament.

The Committee stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the

all-party meeting, but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed in the

all-party meeting that we have achieved our objectives. However, the

CPM does not support calls for war against Pakistan in the event of

any terrorist attack.

CPM leaders believe that terrorists operating independently could

instigate conflict. The CPM claimed that they are targeting Bengali

Muslims as if they were Bangladeshis. They also asserted that a multi-party meeting must be convened prior to the population census, ethnic census, and seat reallocation.

Sources also claimed that the CPM will send delegations from the Politburo to every state in order to revitalise the organisation. However, the party’s newly elected general secretary, M A Baby, is placing his trust in three members of the

Politburo in West Bengal. Additionally, it has been decided that

senior leaders like Biman Bose will provide assistance.

The Central Committee also endorsed the general strike called by the central trade unions on July 9. On the same day, farmers and agricultural workers are also

participating in protests for their demands. The committee urges all

its members and units to actively promote the strike and to

participate fully in it.

The Central Committee has decided to organise an event to commemorate

the 50th anniversary of the declaration of a state of emergency, aimed

at safeguarding democracy and exposing the current government’s

authoritarian tendencies. This occasion will be used to reveal the

dubious role of the RSS during the time of the emergency.

The first meeting of the central committee elected at the 24th

Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took place from

June 3 to 5, at the Harkishan Singh Surjit Bhavan in New Delhi.

The central committee has expressed deep condolences for those who

lost their lives in terrorist attacks, those who perished in the

untimely floods in the northeastern region, and those who were killed

in the stampede in Bengaluru.