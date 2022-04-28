PAGD wants ban lifted on prayers in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Sharply reacting to the administration banning congregational prayers on the holy occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday urged the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer prayers in the mosque.

Spokesman of the PAGD Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also CPI(M) leader, described the administration’s order as “highly deplorable”.

In a statement, Tarigami said the authorities, according to reports, have asked the managing body of the Jamia Masjid, not to open the mosque for prayers on Shab-e-Qadar and Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The move will bar thousands of people from offering the congregational prayers inside the historic mosque, he said.

“Since it amounts to direct interference in the people’s religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible”, the PAGD said.

PAGD urges upon the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer the prayers.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who is also a part of PAGD, in a tweet said; “ After tall claims of improvement in the security situation, not only are scores of youth picked up on a daily basis but even mainstream representatives like Sarpanches are being held captive by the administration. Hope they are allowed to at least celebrate Eid with their families”.