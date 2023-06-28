Govt. is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma” : Home Ministry

All the citizens were invited to apply for the Padma Awards by the Ministry of Home Affairs. While requesting entries the Ministry said that the government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”.

The government has requested to submit suggestions and nominations, including self-nominations. From among women, weaker sections of the society, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, specially able or divyang individuals, and individuals who are providing selfless service to the society, concerted efforts may be made to identify talented individuals whose excellence and accomplishments really deserve to be recognized.

The nominations and recommendations should include all relevant information in the format that is available on the aforementioned Portal. This includes a narrative citation of no more than 800 words that clearly highlights the individual’s distinguished and exceptional achievements and contributions to the field or discipline.

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024. The process opened on 1st May 2023. The deadline for Padma Award nominations is September 15, 2023. The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards are among the nation’s highest civilian honors. These Awards were instituted in 1954 and are presented annually on the occasion of Republic Day. The award is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or services in all fields and disciplines, including art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, and others. Its goal is to honor “work of distinction.” These Awards are open to everyone, regardless of race, occupation, position, or gender. Padma Awards are not available to government employees, including those who work with PSUs, with the exception of doctors and scientists.

More details in this regard are also available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in ). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx .