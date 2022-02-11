OYO Group to promote rural home stay for tourists in J&K

Jammu & Kashmir Government and the world’s leading travel tech platform, OYO Group on Thursday launched rural homestay under the project “Crown of Incredible India” in a special event presided by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor announced Rs. 50,000 special financial assistance to youth willing to establish a homestay unit.

The Lt Governor said that J&K UT has emerged as a leader in the tourism sector over the last two and a half years.

With a market giant like OYO coming on board, we are making in-roads to encourage micro-entrepreneurs in the villages and revitalizing local art & crafts and redevelopment of rural areas added the Lt Governor.

Undoubtedly, nature has blessed J&K with great scenic beauty, and rural homestays will offer a piece of eternal culture, cuisine, traditions, and warm & friendly hospitality of J&K UT to domestic & International travelers, the Lt Governor observed.

This new initiative will empower local communities, youth, and women, fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Through vocal for local products, individuals and enterprises will help in poverty alleviation and sustainable development said the Lt Governor.

The venture will help in building a tourist infrastructure of world standards in rural J&K. By December this year, around 200 homestays will be available on the OYO platform, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the government is creating requisite facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich rural culture and traditions. Better road connectivity, water and electricity supply, mobile and internet connectivity are being ensured in the villages included under Tourist Village Network, he added.

We are making efforts in a systematic manner to connect the youth and self-help groups on a large scale in the tourist village network and give them an opportunity to be a part of the transformation of rural J&K, said the Lt Governor.

The UT Government under Mission Youth will support 500 youth for establishing homestay, he added.

The new initiative will also promote sustainable and eco-tourism, rural products, and creating employment opportunities in rural areas, he further added.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, said the rural homestay under project “Crown of Incredible India” will create new entrepreneurs, provide gainful employment to the rural youth and strengthen the rural economy.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO, said that the OYO group is proud to extend its partnership with the Jammu & Kashmir Government to generate economic and employment opportunities in rural areas.

We are committed to strengthening tourism for the benefit of local communities and aim to work together with these micro-entrepreneurs to promote sustainable and responsible travel and home-stays that contribute to resilient local economies and support jobs, he added.

OYO Hotels has tied up with 20 homestays in Pahalgam and 10 homestays are present on their platform as of date.

The project also aimed to improve tourism in underpenetrated areas in Udhampur, Doda, Pahalgam, and Kokernag, it was informed.