Centre and Chhattisgarh join hands to drive rural prosperity & agricultural growth

In a major policy push to accelerate agricultural reforms and rural development in Chhattisgarh, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a high-level joint review meeting at the Mahanadi Bhawan Secretariat in Raipur. The session focused on evaluating the execution of flagship Central and State schemes and laying out a future-ready strategy to strengthen the rural economy and empower farming communities.

Describing Chhattisgarh’s governance model as exemplary, Chouhan praised the state’s efficient implementation of welfare initiatives. “Empowered villages and prosperous farmers are essential to the vision of a developed India,” he said, applauding the state’s commitment to inclusive growth.

A key highlight of the meeting was the Amrit Sarovar scheme, aimed at creating water conservation structures and generating rural employment. The Union Minister instructed officials to integrate the initiative with local livelihood programmes to ensure sustainable outcomes for village communities. He also assured that the Centre would positively consider Chhattisgarh’s request to revise the labour budget under MGNREGA.

The Union Minister lauded the state’s Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras, calling them a transformative step towards bridging the digital divide in gram panchayats. He suggested this model be studied and potentially replicated in other states to boost digital empowerment in rural India.

Chouhan announced the launch of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan on May 29. Under this initiative, agricultural scientists will train farmers across districts in scientific techniques and sustainable practices. He emphasised that boosting farm income requires expanding efforts beyond traditional agriculture into allied sectors such as animal husbandry, horticulture, and fisheries.

Commending progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, especially in Naxal-affected areas through the Niyad Nelanar scheme, the Union Minister said that such efforts are delivering development to the state’s most remote and vulnerable regions. He also reviewed the status of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), directing officials to expedite construction and ensure thorough physical verification of new beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed that agriculture and rural development form the backbone of Chhattisgarh’s growth vision. He underscored the importance of reaching underserved and remote areas with effective Central support and emphasised that the state government is fully committed to this mission.

The CM highlighted the goals of building a self-reliant rural economy, expanding last-mile digital access, and providing skill-based employment to youth as key pillars of good governance. The government’s focus, he added, is to bring tangible improvements to people’s lives rather than limiting success to numerical achievements.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh, Panchayat Secretary Niharika Barik, Secretary to the CM P. Dayanand, Additional Secretary (Land Resources) R. Anand, Joint Secretary (Rural Development) Amit Shukla, Agriculture Advisor Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi, Agriculture Production Commissioner Shahla Nigar, Public Works Department Secretary Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, and other senior officials.

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government underscore a shared vision to transform the state’s rural landscape — driven by innovation, inclusive development, and strategic investments aimed at unlocking the full potential of agriculture and allied sectors.