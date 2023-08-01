Owaisi’s tweet on Jaipur Express incident withheld by X

Microblogging site X has withheld a tweet by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Jaipur Express incident in India, following a request from the Government of India.

The AIMIM chief posted a screenshot of his earlier tweet calling the heinous crime a terror attack and questioned why it was being withheld. The social media site had informed him that it was withheld, following a request from the Government of India.

"My tweet on the Jaipur Express terror attack has been withheld in India on the request of the Government of India. What law did it violate? Is calling a terror attack a terror attack a crime? Wish the Modi Government was this proactive in preventing hate crimes against Muslims," wrote Owaisi. My tweet on the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been withheld in India on the request of Government of India. What law did it violate? Is calling a terror attack a terror attack a crime? Wish the Modi govt was this proactive in preventing hate crimes against Muslims pic.twitter.com/U34tKUyOnb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 1, 2023 The tweet that was withheld blamed the Prime Minister for not putting an end to hate speeches against Muslims and in a sarcastic tone the Hyderabad MP had wondered if the RPF Constable will become a BJP candidate in the future? Meanwhile, Syed Saifuddin, a native of Bazarghat Nampally, was identified as the fourth victim of the Jaipur Express incident. According to his family, he was asked his name by the RPF Constable and then killed.