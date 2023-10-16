Owaisi Urges Modi to Support Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), made a fervent appeal to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as a “devil,” and urged Prime Minister Modi to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The recent escalation of violence in the region was triggered by a significant breach in the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. This breach involved operatives from Hamas, a Palestinian organization, breaking through the border. The consequences of this event have been severe, with thousands of casualties on both sides.

Owaisi’s plea centered around ending the suffering of Palestinians and condemning the atrocities committed against them. He emphasized that the issue of Palestine transcends religious boundaries and should be seen as a humanitarian concern.

The AIMIM chief did not mince words when expressing his views on Prime Minister Netanyahu, branding him a “devil,” a “tyrant,” and a “war criminal.” Owaisi highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, where a significant portion of the population has been.

He pointed out the staggering number of bombings in Gaza, citing media reports that indicated over 6,000 bombs that the Israeli government dropped in just six days. Tragically, this onslaught resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 Palestinians, including children and women, with several thousand more suffering injuries.

Owaisi contended that what is transpiring in Gaza amounts to “ethnic cleansing.” He called upon the Indian government and the nation as a whole to condemn Israel’s actions and categorize them as “war crimes.” This is not the first time Owaisi has expressed his support for Palestine; he had previously posted his solidarity statement on his social media platforms.

In his remarks, Owaisi also touched upon the historical position of India with regard to Palestine. He suggested that a shift in India’s policy toward the issue occurred when the Congress party assumed power. He believes that India should return to its earlier stance, standing in support of the Palestinian cause.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has triggered widespread concern and calls for a peaceful resolution. As the situation continues to unfold, international leaders and observers closely monitor developments, hoping for an end to the violence and the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.