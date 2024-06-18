Owaisi slams NCERT move on Babri Masjid

In a stringent criticism of NCERT and its recent revisions in textbooks about Babri Masjid, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the children should not grow up glorifying criminal acts.

The NCERT has come under fire after the section on Ayodhya in its new political science textbooks for Class XII were reduced to just two pages from four while omitting several significant details in the timeline of the events such as BJP’s controversial Rath Yatra, the role of Kar Sevaks and the communal violence in the aftermath of demolition.

In a strongly worded criticism, Owaisi wrote on X: “The NCERT has decided to replace Babri Masjid with the words “three domed structure.” It has also decided to call the Ayodhya judgement an example of ‘consensus.’ India’s children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an “egregious criminal act.”

Advertisement

He further went on to add, “ India’s children should know that a functioning masjid was desecrated in 1949 and then demolished by a mob in 1992. They should not grow up glorifying criminal acts.”

By including the desecration that took place in 1949 Owaisi blamed both the BJP and the Congress for the fate of Babri Masjid. Owaisi has always maintained that the locks of the Babri Masjid were first opened during the Congress reign. Even after the Supreme Court’s judgement to resolve the controversy over Babri Masjid Owaisi had said that the apex court was “indeed supreme but not infallible.”

The NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had denied charges of saffronisation of the school curriculum and had argued in favour of modifying the references to Babri Masjid demolition and Gujarat riots saying they want to avoid creating “violent and depressed citizens.”

The changes have been opposed by the Congress, which has alleged that the NCERT was working as an affiliate of the RSS.