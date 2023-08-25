Owaisi raises occupation of Ladakh land in the wake of Xi-Modi meet

Accusing the Narendra Modi led BJP Government at the Centre of capitulating before China over its aggrandisement at the border, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at him and called the situation both shameful and dangerous.

Owaisi was reacting to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on the “candid and in-depth exchange of views” on current China-India relations and other shared interests between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of posts on the micro-blogging site X, he made caustic remarks on the border situation involving China following the brief interaction between Xi and Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

While there is an uncertainty over whether it was China or India requesting the meeting, Owaisi took a dig at Modi, saying, “Our Prime Minister is going around asking for meetings with the Chinese president while keeping his own country in the dark about the real situation on the Ladakh border. What is Mod trying to hide? Why is the Modi government putting pressure on the army to accept anything as a solution to the border crisis? Why is it not insisting on a return to the status quo ante of May 2020? Why is Modi rewarding China’s illegal military move?”

Owaisi then went on to add that the brave soldiers have stayed on the border and refused to be cowed down by China and questioned if the loss of territory was acceptable to the prime minister.

He went on to slam the Centre saying “The capitulation by the Modi Government before China on the border issue is shameful and dangerous. This is not Modi’s private property; it is a matter of national security and needs to be debated in a special session of Parliament.