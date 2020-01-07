AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded the resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor and a case under the attempt to murder to be registered against those involved in the violence on January 5.

Owaisi also demanded the resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and said, “If he has any shame left he should immediately resign. As the head of the institution, he should have protected the students.”

While speaking to the media, AIMIM chief demanded that attempt to murder cases be booked against those involved in the January 5 attack on JNU students inside the hostels allegedly by a group of right-wing students.

He further said that the masked goons should be arrested, booked for attempt to murder and trespass. Damages to the varsity property should be recovered from the culprits, he added.

Owaisi ridiculed the ABVP’s claim that it is not behind the attack and said, “The attack was carried by aliens who had come in spaceships from Mars and Venus. The masked aliens armed with iron rods and lathis silently walked into the university and after the attack left in the spaceships.”

He also launched an attack on the Delhi police and alleged that it allowed to carry out the brutal attack for a one-and-half hour.

“The same police had barged into Jamia Millia Islamia and attacked students in a library, resulting in one student losing his eye-sight. The policemen also attacked girl students. At JNU the police did nothing to stop the goons. This is the new India,” he said.

On late evening of January 5, a group of students who were allegedly of ABVP entered the rooms of students and thrashed those who came in their way, specifically of left-wing, brutally.

However, ABVP denied the claims and said that it was the left-wing which orchestrated the attack.