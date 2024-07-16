Owaisi blames BJP for attacks on mosques and houses in Kolhapur

Blaming the BJP for an attack on a mosque and houses of the minority community at Kolhapur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the vandalism an act of terrorism encouraged by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government in Maharashtra.

He pointed out that in the past eight months, such attacks on mosques were carried out in Maharashtra with impunity.

“This is a kind of a terrorist attack on mosques… There is the Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government and because of that government such attacks are being carried out on mosques,” Owaisi said, accusing the police of being a mute spectator when such attacks take place.

“Such incidents are being encouraged, directly or indirectly, by the Shinde-led BJP Government which is why the culprits carry out the attacks with impunity,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “You want to be Vishwaguru and you are standing on a mosque trying to demolish it.”

Alleging deliberate targeting of Muslims and mosques, he urged people to vote for the AIMIM so that someone could at least raise the issue while the so-called secular parties were maintaining silence over it. A mob had attacked the mosque and houses of Muslims on Sunday.

Expressing concern over the recent terrorist attack at Doda killing four Army personnel, the AIMIM leader called it the result of the complete failure of the Modi Government in maintaining law and order in J&K.

“It is a failure of the Modi Government. What has happened in Doda… the area is too far away from the LoC. How is it that the terrorists infiltrated and carried out the attack on security personnel,” he wondered, adding it showed the “incapability” of the Modi Government to ensure security in the region.

He asked how the prime minister could claim that terror incidents have gone down following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that the government is continuing with its trade with China worth billions of dollars even as the neighbouring country is playing a role in destabilising the region.