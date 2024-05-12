Owaisi bats for Congress in Telangana Lok Sabha elections

Batting for Congress candidates in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reminded the minority voters that this was not an election for ‘Mamu’ (KCR) but one to get rid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reports from the ground suggest that the minority votes in Telangana have consolidated in favour of Congress in the past few days. Although the candidate for the Hyderabad parliamentary seat did not mention Congress specifically, he gave a broad hint to the people in his last speech to ensure that his message percolates down to the grassroots level.

In earlier elections, including the last Assembly elections, Owaisi said that the minorities must vote for “Mamu” (former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao) in the constituencies where the AIMIM does not have a candidate.

Congress has always accused Owaisi of being the ‘B’ team of BJP. However, his relations with Congress improved after the grand old party came to power in Telangana and made overtures by addressing civic issues in the AIMIM bastion – the Old City area.

“This Parliament election is not for Mamu (KCR) but is to defeat Modi. If you are not able to understand even this, then I say this more clearly ensure the fat man’s (Danam Nagender) victory in Secunderabad, in Nizamabad vote for the one who has more grey hair (Jeevan Reddy), and in Chevella (Ranjith Reddy) vote for the thin one. Do you get it? In Hyderabad, there is the kite (AIMIM) and in Telangana wipe out the BJP. In Mahabubnagar particularly, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad all the leaders of MIM and people of those areas please pay attention to my words.”

Owaisi made a special mention of Mahabubnagar, a constituency where Congress candidate Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy is locked in a fierce battle with DK Aruna of BJP. Since Mahabubnagar is the home district of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, it has become a prestige seat along with neighbouring Chevella. The state has nearly 14 per cent minority voters which split between the BRS and Congress in the last election.

BRS complains against Congress

Meanwhile, the BRS complained to the ECI after photographs and videos of the chief minister wearing an “INDIA” jersey and playing football at Hyderabad Central University did the rounds on social media platforms.

The KCR party called it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the silent period before the day of polling. They also took umbrage at the chief minister, who as the PCC president livestreamed Priyanka Gandhi‘s rally through his social media handles.

Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted heavy rains tonight for Hyderabad as well as several parts of Telangana. Apprehending the heat wave, the Election Commission has extended the timing of polling by an hour in several constituencies of Telangana.