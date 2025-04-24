Owaisi appeals to public to join protest march against Pahalgam killings

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public to join the candle march called by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from People’s Plaza to the Indira Gandhi statue here on Friday in protest against the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Owaisi, who had earlier expressed his annoyance after being left out of the All Party Meeting by the Centre, was later invited to join the meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While condemning the killings and calling the terrorists ‘abominable dogs’, the Hyderabad MP also sought accountability from the Centre following the attack. He said the report of the Lieutenant JR Mukherjee committee, formed in 2000 after the terror attack on Amarnath Yatris left 30 people dead, was never made public. He said, “A place where there were so many tourists, there was not even one police personnel or a CRPF camp.

“Even the quick reaction time (QRT) took over an hour to reach the spot… They came from Pakistan, and Pakistan supports them. How did they cross the border? Who is responsible for it? They could have also reached Srinagar if they had reached Pahalgam so easily. So it is important to fix accountability and a deterrence policy,” said Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP also called out all those who were spreading hatred against the Muslim community after reports emerged that terrorists asked their victims about their religion before shooting them.

He said, “Those people who are spreading hatred and poison on social media are making Pakistan and LeT very happy, who think no Hindu can go to Kashmir. They (the terrorists) have then succeeded.”

Owaisi had slammed the central government on social media after he was told by Union minister for Parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju that parties with less strength will not be invited. He pointed out it was not a political issue but a national one, and everyone (MPs) should be heard. Later the Union home minister gave him a call and asked him to join the All-Party meeting.

Initially, the Telangana government had planned to hold a candlelight vigil in Hyderabad to protest against the tragic killings. However, as the AICC announced that candlelight marches will be held tomorrow, it has been rescheduled accordingly. The chief minister will lead the rally as a mark of solidarity to the families of the terror victims.