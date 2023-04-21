Owaisi alleges Atiq’s killers belong to a terror cell

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged the existence of terror cells in the country set up to train and provide weapons to members to realise the dreams of Godse. He said the killers of Atiq Ahmed and his brother belonged to these terror cells.

Owaisi was speaking at the Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid where he made an allegation that the members of the same terror cell which killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother was involved in the attempt on his life.

Slamming the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in police custody, the Hyderabad MP said it was clear that the three killers were professionals and had been provided with sophisticated weapons.

“These three are ‘illegitimate children of Godse’ because it was Godse who had killed Gandhi,” said Owaisi who added that the killers were actually terrorists and this was a terror module.

“These three people are members of a terror cell. It is my suspicion that there are such terror cells all over the country, how many I don’t know but they have been given training and weapons and told to go and realise the dreams of Godse.”

He asked the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister why the killers were not charged under the UAPA. He exhorted the government to acknowledge that radicalisation was taking place and this will damage the country like termite-ridden wood. “They are radicalised and following in the footsteps of Godse. They must be stopped lest they will kill more,” cautioned Owaisi.

On the Naroda Gam massacre case, the Hyderabad MP wondered whether the government will appeal against the court order to set all the accused free. He recalled the Mecca Masjid blast case where the accused were set free along with Aseemanand.

Owaisi also slammed former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik for maintaining silence over the truth about the Pulwama terror attack for four and half years.