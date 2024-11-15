Our legacy is Ram Mandir; SP’s is linked to Atiq ,Mukhtar: Yogi

In a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party, on Friday, Uttar PradeshChief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while the nation’s heritage is represented by the Ram Temple, the SP’s true legacy is tied to figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari. He made the remark while addressing rallies for the assembly by-elections in Katehari of Ambedkarnagar and Majhawan assembly of Mirzapur, seeking support for candidates Dharmaraj Nishad and Suchismita Maurya respectively.

Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the past ten years, the nation has made uninterrupted progress in security, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and preserving its heritage. “In contrast, before 2014, the leaders of the opposition alliance played with national security and disrespected our heritage. Today, Ram Lalla has been enshrined in the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, a sight that fills every citizen of the country with pride. This is our heritage, which has been repeatedly insulted by the people of the Samajwadi Party.”

The rallies wsere attended by several ministers, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Nishad, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Legislative Council member Dr Dhamendra Singh, and ministers Anil Rajbhar, Ashish Patel, Ramkesh Nishad, and MP Vinod Bind. While addressing an election rally in Katehari, Yogi highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in honouring heritage and promoting development. He mentioned the grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, built to commemorate one of India’s great warriors. Additionally, a 56-foot-high statue symbolizing the friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj has been installed in Shringaverpur, reflecting the government’s respect for cultural traditions.

In contrast, he criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP) for disrespecting traditions, farmers, and youth. He referred to a shocking incident in Ayodhya involving a Nishad community girl, emphasizing that the SP leadership attempted to justify it. “Our government firmly stands with the Nishad daughter and her family. There is no place for the perpetrator of such acts—only a place in hell awaits them,” he declared, reaffirming the government’s commitment to justice.

The CM also emphasized the transformative development happening across the state, including in Katehari, where significant progress has been made over the past two years. He noted the government’s efforts to provide free LPG cylinders, and pensions for senior citizens, widows, and the disabled, and to ensure benefits reach all without discrimination. Unlike previous governments, which selectively distributed benefits, the current administration is working with the principle of *Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas*

He also provided updates on the development projects in Mirzapur, noting that the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor is nearing completion and will soon benefit devotees. Under the “One District, One Medical College” initiative, the construction of a medical college named after Maa Vindhyavasini is progressing rapidly. Additionally, a new university has been approved to empower the region’s youth.