Overnight rain leaves parts of Bengaluru water-logged, traffic crawling

A spell of incessant overnight rain that lashed Bengaluru for over six hours during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday brought the traffic to a standstill while creating havoc in the city with many low-lying areas remaining water-logged.

The city’s key traffic bottleneck became a worst nightmare for commuters due to the heavy downpour with Silk Board being the worst-affected where the metro Station severely remained water-logged for hours. Traffic snarls were reported from every corner of the city.

Many areas were submerged leading to traffic disruption in many parts of the city. Several low-lying areas like Bommanahalli, and HRBR Layout, experienced flooding.

Many residents, it was the longest spell of rain they have witnessed in the season so far.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Bengaluru till Friday, indicating that moderate rainfall is likely to continue across the city for quite some time.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Cell, Kengeri recorded the highest rainfall at 132 mm, closely followed by Vaderahalli in North Bengaluru with 131.5 mm. Multiple areas across the city received over 100 mm of rain. The city’s average rainfall over the past 24 hours stood at 105.5 mm, as recorded at 8.30 am on Monday.

Bengaluru City Police issued a traffic advisory warning of disruptions in northern areas, including New Bel Road, Nagawara, Saraipalya, and Allalasandra to Yelahanka Circle.

Reports indicate house collapses at a few places and damages to few buildings in low lying areas.

The residents expressed anger over the poor infrastructure that could not withstand just one rain spell. They wonder how it could bear the brunt of the monsoon that is round the corner. The authorities have released a list of areas with slow-moving traffic due to water-logging, they are:

1. Silk Board Junction

2. Vidyashilpa railway underpass towards airport

3. HSR Layout depot towards 14th Main Road

4. Kanakapura Main Road (Nice Road) towards Konanakunte

5. Prasanna Theatre area towards Basava Mantapa signal

6. Sony World signal towards Maharaja signal

7. Silk Board towards Bellandur

8. Lowry railway underpass towards Mahadevapura

9. Belimatha Junction towards Binnymill

10. Adarsha Junction towards Ramaiah junction

11. Silk Board towards Agara signal

12. Kensington towards Gurudwara

13. Auto Mart towards Agara

14. Shahi Garments, Bannerghatta Road towards Hulimavu gate

15. Rashtrotthana School junction towards cloud-9 Hospital, Thanisandra road

16. Vaddarapalya towards both sides of Hennuru main road

17. Rashrothana junction towards Ashwath Nagar junction.

18. RM Road town.