Over17.06 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs

The vaccination drive in the country has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UT for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

ANI | New Delhi | December 14, 2021 12:31 pm

Representational Image: iStock

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)on Tuesday said that more than 17.06 crore (17,06,13,661) crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

“More than 140.38 crore (1,40,38,75,650) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than17.06 Crore (17,06,13,661) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

