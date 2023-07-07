Over 84,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine

As many as 84,768 pilgrims have during the first seven days paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir.

On Thursday, 17,202 yatris offered prayers at the shrine.

An official spokesman said that among the pilgrims who visited the holy cave were 12,408 men, 4095 females, 490 children, 192 Sadhus and 17 Sadhvis.

The influx of yatris continues to surge with each passing day making it one of the most successful yatra in the country.

The entire yatra is being monitored from Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT which has been put in use for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra since 2022.

ICCC, HMT is being integrated with RFID to monitor Yatra remotely on real time basis. All departments monitor and send communication to their staff in field from Srinagar to cater to the requirements of yatris.

ICCC helps in effective management of operations in exceptional scenarios such as disaster mitigation using information and communication technologies.

An official at ICCC said that ICCC has been Integrated with RFID which is a pure data science and helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams and management besides ensures coordination among all stake holders on a real time basis.

The data analysis and simulation models are effective in disaster mitigation and preemptive actions, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General, CRPF on Thursday concluded his second visit in a fortnight overseeing the security for the Sri Amarnathji Yatra.

Undertaking an extensive road journey, the DG personally inspected camps along the security grid established by the Forces. He also engaged with pilgrims hailing from different parts of the country.

The DG CRPF started with the visit of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. The CRPF performs the onerous task of escorting the Yatra convoys from Jammu to Baltal and Pahalgam each year. He moved with the convoy to review the safety and secuirty of Yatri convoy along the designated routes.

The CRPF personnel also perform the task of guarding the National Highway along various stretches.

During his visit to the Baltal Base camp, DG, CRPF extensively reviewed the security measures being implemented to ensure foolproof security of pilgrims.

The DG, CRPF undertook the arduous trek of the Yatra from Baltal up to the Holy Cave on foot, to review the security arrangements along the route and have first hand experience of journey being performed by the yatris. During his climb, he interacted with the Mountain Rescue Team of CRPF and looked into their preparedness in case of natural disaster and on assistance or evacuation of the injured or needy yatri.