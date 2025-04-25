Over 80% decline in malaria cases in India: Health Ministry

India recorded an 80.5 per cent decline in malaria cases between 2015 to 2023, the Health Ministry said on Friday, on the occasion of World Malaria Day.

During the said period, the country also witnessed a decline in deaths due to Malaria by 78.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry also informed that 122 districts reported zero Malaria cases in 2023, showing strong localized impact.

Notably, India exited WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, marking a global milestone.

“Once among the world’s highest malaria-burden countries, India has demonstrated remarkable progress through sustained political will, grassroots participation, and targeted interventions. A defining milestone came in 2024, when India exited the WHO’s HBHI group, signalling a paradigm shift in the country’s malaria trajectory. Backed by the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016–2030) and the National Strategic Plan (2023–2027), India has aligned its strategy with global standards while tailoring solutions to local needs,” the Health Ministry said.

World Malaria Day is observed globally on 25th April each year, following its institution by the WHO member states during the 2007 World Health Assembly. The theme for 2025, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” calls for renewed global commitment to end malaria through innovation, collaboration, and sustained action.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites and spread to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is common in tropical regions, but is preventable and treatable. Malaria does not spread from person to person, though it can also be transmitted through infected blood or contaminated needles. If left untreated, especially in cases of Plasmodium falciparum infection, it can lead to severe illness or even death within 24 hours.

The most common early symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, and chills, usually appearing 10–15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may be mild, especially in people who’ve had malaria before, making early testing essential for timely treatment. Severe symptoms can include extreme fatigue, confusion, repeated seizures, breathing difficulties, dark or bloody urine, jaundice, and abnormal bleeding.