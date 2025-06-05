Over 70,000 citizens register for Haryana’s grand Yoga Mahotsav ahead of International Yoga Day

The Haryana AYUSH Department has announced a grand celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, to be observed across the state on June 21. This year’s event is being organised on a large scale, reflecting a surge of public enthusiasm and a growing commitment to wellness among citizens.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao, this year’s International Yoga Day is being celebrated not merely as a one-day event but as a state-wide wellness movement.

A government spokesperson stated that the celebrations are centered around the theme ‘Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt,’ reinforcing the dual objectives of promoting holistic health and fostering an addiction-free society. The slogan also aligns with the government’s broader vision of encouraging a healthy, mindful, and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

As of now, over 70,000 people across all districts of Haryana have registered to participate in the Yoga Mahotsav, making it one of the largest Yoga Day celebrations in the country.

This year’s programme includes mass yoga sessions, awareness drives under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, and the Harit Yoga Plantation Drive, a special initiative that links physical health with environmental responsibility by encouraging tree plantation during yoga events.

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate and help transform this celebration into a people’s movement. Registrations are open through the official website [www.internationalyogadayhry.in](http://www.internationalyogadayhry.in), and interested participants can also register by giving a missed call to +91-9501131800.