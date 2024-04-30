Over 7 leaders from 4 states summoned in doctored video case

Over seven political leaders from across four states and other persons have been summoned including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with the case pertaining to a doctored video on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over SC, ST and OBC reservation, the sources said on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed on Sunday by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in this connection, the sources said.

Police notice has also sought information about the video and also asked them to submit the same that was uploaded from their respective X handle.

In addition, the police have asked to bring in the electronic device that was used to upload the said video as well as the one used to record the video.

The FIR was filed over a complaint from the the Home Ministry which alleged that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of social media platforms, and the video seems to be doctored and spreading misleading information with intention to create disharmony among communities, which is likely to affect the public.

It also stated that a report was attached with the complaint which includes details about the links and the social media handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared.

On Monday, two police officials from Delhi had reached Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Hyderabad to serve the notice.They were asked to meet the investigating officer in Delhi with regard to the matter