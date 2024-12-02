Over 6,000 participate in 10 single window camps on PM-Uday: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said here on Monday that more than six thousand people have participated in ten special camps organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under PM-UDAY in unauthorised colonies of the National Capital.

In a post on X, Saxena posted, “It is a matter of great joy to share that in the last two days, 6,654 people enthusiastically participated in 10 special camps in the unauthorized colonies”.

“For ownership rights, 1,028 new applications were received, deficiencies in 710 old applications were rectified, 275 applications were approved and 231 authorization slips were executed”, the post added.

“I urge my brothers and sisters living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to participate in the upcoming camps with the same enthusiasm and become a part of the PRIME MINISTER’S mission to provide ownership rights in all of the city’s informal settlements,” he added.

Earlier on Day 1, as many as 414 new applications/registrations were done, whereas 411 pending applications were cleared from deficiencies. In all, 113 applications were approved and 83 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips were executed in various unauthorized colonies, the DDA said in a communiqué.

Saxena visited the camp site at Shyam Vihar Najafgarh on Sunday and interacted with the beneficiaries regarding their satisfaction about the various services offered in the camp. He distributed certificates of ownership to 40 beneficiaries.

He also directed the DDA to clear all pending 62,000 applications expeditiously while also disposing of the fresh applications in a mission mode so as to benefit the maximum number of people.

The PM-UDAY scheme is aimed at granting ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The primary objective of this scheme is to provide legal recognition to residents’ properties, by conferring ownership rights.