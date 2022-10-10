As many as 55,07,261 voters will exercise their franchise in the coming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Monday said that the process of finalization of electoral rolls till October 1, 2022 has been completed with the final publication of electoral rolls by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) as per the schedule given by the Election Commission of India.

He said that a total 5388409 voters were registered in the state as per the draft publication on August 16. After the revision of the photo electoral rolls, 163925 new voters have been registered while the names of 45073 voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls due to death, transfer, duplication of registration.

The CEO said that due to continuous and concerted efforts made by the Election Department under the Utsav campaign, 69781 new voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years were registered, thereby increasing the percentage enrolment of 18 to 19 years old electors from 46 per cent to 75 per cent of the projected population during this period.

The CEO further said that there has been a net increase of 118852 voters, which accounts for 2.21 percent increase. The list of service voters has also been completed and there were 67532 service voters in the state till today, he said.

Garg said that now there are 5507261 general voters in the state, which includes 2780208 male, 2727016 female and 37 third gender electors. The number of persons with disability (PWD) electors has increased to 56001.

He said that in comparison to the overall gender ratio of 976, the elector gender ratio has increased from 978 to 981 in the state during the summary revision of electoral rolls. He further said that there were 104486 voters in Sulah assembly seat in Kangra district, which is the highest in the state, while Lahaul and Spiti assembly seats had 24744 voters, the lowest among all seats.