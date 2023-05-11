Over 50 pc voting in Phase 2 of UP civic polls

In Meerut, the supporters of BJP and independent candidates clashed in the Modipuram area after which several people were taken in custody. In Azamgarh, there was a clash between police and BJP supporters over fake voting at Waisly College booth while in Ballia six people were taken into custody for fake voting.

In Ballia, Congress Nagar Palika chairman candidate Raj Kumar Gupta contesting from Rasra was critically injured in an attack on Thursday morning.

In Basti BJP MLA Ajay Singh had a verbal feud with SP leader Kaushlendra Singh in Harraiya. The husband of a BSP woman candidate was arrested in Hamirpur for threatening the voters.

Police said that reports of minor clashes between supporters of political parties were received from Badaun, Bareilly, Amethi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Aurriya and Mainpuri. There were also reports of malfunctioning of EVMs used in the corporation polls while in several booths people complained of deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar told The Statesman here on Thursday that the second phase of polling in 38 districts passed off peacefully.

He said that there were some reports of minor disputes in some areas but it was resolved immediately. “We have sought reports from observer’s on the complaints received from the political parties,” he said.