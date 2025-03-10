Over 30.68 crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram Portal: Centre

More than 30.68 crore unorganised workers are registered on e-Shram Portal while women constitute 53.68 per cent of the registrations, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The portal will register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

“As on March 3, 2025, over 30.68 crore unorganised workers have already registered on e-Shram portal, with more than half of them being female (53.68 per cent),” Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised workers to have access to various social security schemes, Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram–“One-Stop-Solution” on October 21, 2024.

e-Shram – a “One-Stop-Solution” – entails integration of different social security/ welfare schemes at a single portal i.e. e-Shram. It enables the unorganised workers to register on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through e-Shram.

So far, 13 schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY).

To enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal on January 7, 2025, using the Bhashini platform. This enhancement now allows workers to interact with e-Shram portals in 22 Indian languages, improving accessibility and promoting inclusiveness for all.

To make e-Shram and associated services readily available to unorganised workers, the Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the e-Shram mobile application on February 24, 2025. This application provides real-time access to welfare schemes integrated with e-Shram, significantly improving accessibility and convenience.