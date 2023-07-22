Over 3 L perform Amarnath Yatra in 21 days

More than three lakh pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra in last 21 days as another batch of 3,475 pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir valley on Saturday, officials said.

Officials added that a record breaking number of 3,07,354 pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra in the last 21 days as 13,797 Yatris had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave on Friday despite inclement weather.

“Another batch of 3,475 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy for the Valley today.”

Advertisement

“Of these, 2,731 are male, 663 female, 12 children, 63 Sadhus, three Sadhvis and three transgenders,” officials said.

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the tradition south Kashmir-Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 km from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 km uphill trek.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take three to four days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine situated 3,888 metre above the sea level.

Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

This year’s 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the ‘Langars’ have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra.

The banned items include all bottled drinks, Halwai items, fried foods and tobacco-based products.