Joydeb Mela: Over a lakh arrive including monks

Lakhs of pilgrims have arrived to participate in the Joydeb Mela in Kenduli despite the chill. State MSME minister Chandranath Singha inaugurated the fair in Kenduli which will continue till 18 January. There have been unprecedented security measures in this year’s Joydeb Mela. About 2,500 police forces, both armed and unarmed, have been posted for the fair at Birbhum. Besides police sniffer dogs, drone cameras, more than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed at several important locations.

Watch towers have been set up and even plain clothes policemen have been roaming to avoid any unfortunate incidents like eve-teasing. Health camps have been set up and the disaster management forces have been kept ready, said Chandranath Singha. This year, there has been more than 650 stalls in the Joydeb Mela and 250 akharas (temporary hermitages) for the monks and baul singers. Pilgrims, baul singers and monks from all over the country and abroad have arrived in the historic Joydeb Mela in Kenduli.

The Joydeb Mela is a fair of baul singers or singing minstrels, held in Kenduli, birthplace of the famous poet Joydeb, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Kenduli is situated in the Birbhum district, about 42 kilometres from Santiniketan, Tagore’s abode of peace.

“The unique musical tradition of baul singers has been included in the list of ‘Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity’ by UNESCO and we are grateful with the arrival of so many baul singers here,” added Mr Singha. The famous Navaratna Radhabinodo temple is the main attraction in Joydev Kenduli. This temple was built in the 17th century.

Now the temple is under the Archaeological Survey of India. It is also the birthplace of poet Joydeb.