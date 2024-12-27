Over 2000 vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to snow, power supply hit

More than 2000 vehicles were stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to heavy snowfall on Friday. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who drove from Jammu to Srinagar, said around 2000 vehicles are stuck between the tunnel and Qazigund on the highway.

He posted some pictures on X and wrote; “I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles.”

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Kargil Road has been halted due to fresh snowfall in the area, the traffic police announced.

Police said that the traffic movement has been halted for the safety of the public.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid traveling on the Mughal Road and SSG road until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared.

Travelers are urged to follow official updates and exercise caution, police said.

Movement of traffic has also been stopped on the Sinthan-Pass NH-244 in Kishtwar area of Jammu division where snowfall has also started.

Temperatures in the plains of Jammu have dipped due to rain and bone chilling icy winds.

Electric supply has been badly hit in several parts of the region. Many areas in Jammu were experiencing frequent breakdowns since this morning.

The UTs of J&K and Ladakh are in the grip of an intense cold wave with temperature dipping to minus 24 degrees Celsius at Zojila on the Srinagar-Kargil road.

Padder with minus 8.8 degrees Celsius was the coldest place in the Jammu division. South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian have recorded minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall was being witnessed in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, Qazigund, Kokernag, Achabal, Anantnag, Shopian, and the strategic Jawahar Tunnel.

The weather department expects more snow in higher altitudes and intermittent snow in the plains.

The Meteorological Department has already issued a weather forecast for the coming days, predicting varied conditions across the region.

The Srinagar based Meteorological Centre said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub freezing temperature and icy conditions over important passes and higher reaches, tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow Traffic advisory.

The MeT centre has predicted snow over south and central Kashmir most likely during this afternoon to night.

Light rain over plains of Jammu and snow over Chenab valley and Pir-Panjal Range has also been predicted.