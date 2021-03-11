India on Wednesday recorded 17,921 new coronavirus cases and 133 fatalities, taking the total Covid-19 caseload to 1,12,62,707.

The total number of deaths in the country has reached 1,58,063. As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,84,598 active cases at present while 20,652 patients were discharged in a day.

A total of 1,09,20,046 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has come down to 96.96 per cent from 97.98 per cent recorded on Saturday, last week. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases.

Delhi sees 370 cases, highest in 2 months: Delhi today recorded 370 fresh Covid cases ~ reportedly the highest singleday figure in nearly two months ~ and 3 coronavirus-linked deaths, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.