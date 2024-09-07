Over 17 lakh saplings planted during Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive

Over 17 lakh oil palm saplings, covering more than 12,000 hectares across 15 states in India benefitting over 10,000 farmers were undertaken as part of Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive conducted under National Mission on Edible Oil-OilPalm.

The drive, launched on July 15, has achieved a significant milestone by demonstrating the collective efforts of the Union government, state governments and oil palm processing companies towards expanding oil palm cultivation in the country.

“The drive, which will continue until September 15, has witnessed enthusiastic participation from states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura,” the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Organised by state governments in collaboration with leading oil palm processing companies such as Patanjali Food Pvt. Ltd, Godrej Agrovet and 3F Oil Palm Ltd, the initiative has featured numerous awareness workshops, plantation campaigns, and promotional events,” the Ministry said.

These activities have successfully raised awareness and engaged the farming community, further supported by the presence of key dignitaries and political leaders who have underscored the importance of this mission.

Launched by the Union government in August 2021, the National Mission for Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) aims to expand oil palm cultivation and boost Crude Palm Oil (CPO) production by setting up a value chain ecosystem for development of the Oil Palm sector including viability price support.

The Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive is a key component of this broad