UP govt gears up for Plantation Drive-2025: CM to plant saplings in Ayodhya, Azamgarh; Guv in Barabanki

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make the Plantation Drive-2025, scheduled for Wednesday, a historic and unprecedented event.

Under this massive green initiative, 37 crore saplings will be planted across the state in a single day. To ensure statewide participation and impact, ministers from the Yogi government will lead the campaign across all 75 districts. Senior administrative officers have been designated as district nodal officers, who will reach their respective districts on Tuesday morning to review preparations.

Officers from the Forest Department are actively coordinating with various departments and ministries to ensure seamless execution.

Officials here on Monday confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead plantation drives in Ayodhya and Azamgarh, accompanied by Forest Minister (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Saxena and Minister of State for Forests KP Malik.

Governor Anandiben Patel will participate in the campaign from Barabanki, while State Minister Satish Sharma will represent the state government there. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will plant saplings in Meerut and Lucknow, respectively.

All ministers of the Yogi government will participate in the state-wide plantation drive on Wednesday, planting saplings in their assigned districts. Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and State Ministers will lead the initiative across all 75 districts.

The UP government has appointed nodal officers in all 75 districts to ensure the success of the plantation campaign. Nodal officers will reach the allotted districts on Tuesday morning to review all the preparations.