Over 10,000 kg drugs destroyed in line with ‘Drug-Free Delhi by 2027’

Over 10 thousand kg of drugs and contrabands worth Rs 1682 crore, seized by Delhi Police in the National Capital since February 20 this year, were destroyed on Tuesday in the presence of Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena here at Biotic Waste Solutions in Outer Delhi.The destruction is in line with the police’s steadfast mission to achieve a “Drug-Free Delhi by the Year 2027,” .

As per the police data, till December 15, a total of 1,714 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in Delhi, resulting in the arrest of 2169 drug traffickers and assets worth approximately Rs 3.13 crore, with an additional Rs Three crore of assets in the final stages of forfeiture.

Advertisement

The destruction on Tuesday includes Cannabis, 3,498 kg, Hashish, 188 kg, Heroin, 219 kg, Cocaine 1.3 kg, Poppy straw 1,635 kg, Doda post 418 kg, Ketamine one kg, 13,975 narcotic injections, and 152 kilograms of other psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 1182 crores, the police said. Besides this, a total 1569 Kg of illegal Drugs from New Delhi District and 104 kg of illegal Drugs from North West District was also destroyed today, it added.

Advertisement

Additionally, approximately 2556 kg of illegal drugs from Districts such as West, South-East, and Central have also been destroyed since February 20, they said.

In the previous initiatives under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” Police had destroyed approximately 2,888 kilograms of illegal drugs in December 2022, 15,700 kilograms on 26th June 2023, and 10,631 kilograms on 20th February 2024, with a combined market value of around Rs 4300 crore.