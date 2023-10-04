Over 100 Gwalior Students in Hospital for Suspected Food Poisoning

More than 100 students at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, experienced health issues on Tuesday night, suspected to be a result of food poisoning after consuming paneer. The students were swiftly taken to the government-operated Jayarogya Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Videos circulating on social media depicted LNIPE students resting in hospital beds and receiving treatment through intravenous drips. Out of the 100 affected students, approximately 70 received medication, while over 25 required IV drips. Additionally, a small number of students displayed shivering symptoms and were receiving appropriate treatment.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dr. RKS Dhakad, the Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital, shared that one student was in a critical condition and on a ventilator. The Gwalior students affected by the incident ranged in age from 18 to 25 years.

Advertisement

Dr. Dhakad expressed gratitude that there was no loss of life but acknowledged that several students were in serious condition. Many are in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). He emphasized that the primary focus was on ensuring the recovery of all affected individuals.

Explaining the hospital’s response, Dr. Dhakad mentioned that they received an alert to the situation in the evening. After that, they quickly made arrangements to accommodate the influx of patients. Although there was a shortage of beds initially, they promptly arranged for additional beds to accommodate the students.

The initial symptoms exhibited by the students included vomiting, cramps, breathing difficulties, and nausea, which strongly suggested food poisoning. However, a conclusive determination would only be possible after analyzing the food they had consumed.

Their next steps would depend on the condition of the student on the ventilator and those in the ICU. The hospital would also compile a report and send it to the Gwalior commissioner,. They would then further relay it to government authorities for necessary action.